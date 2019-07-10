Gun Control Fail: Mexico Homicides Nearly Three Times Higher Than U.S.

Mexico has one gun store, stringent gun controls, and nearly three times the number of homicides witnessed in the U.S.

The Sun reports that there have been 94 homicides a day, on average, in Mexico during 2019. In the U.S., there are approximately 90 firearm-related deaths a day, on average, but only one-third of those are homicides. This means while heavily gun-controlled Mexico is seeing 94 homicides a day, the U.S. is seeing 30 to 40. And U.S. firearm homicides are largely driven by gun violence in heavily gun-controlled, Democrat-run cities.

On May 24, 2018, the Los Angeles Times noted that Mexico only has one gun store. The store is called the “Directorate of Arms and Munitions Sales,” and Mexican citizens who wish to enter must pass a background check, which includes various stages of documentation.

CBS News reports that the background check process requires six documents