GUN CONTROL FAIL: Convicted Felon Amassed Huge Arsenal Of Self-Built Guns, Ammo (VIDEO)

A Convicted felon BANNED from owning guns is charged w/possessing guns that he built: -13 semi-auto rifles

-11 “ghost guns” w/no serial number

-2 fully automatic machine guns

-66,000 rounds of ammo California has strictest gun control laws in the US; gun control does NOT work. pic.twitter.com/GLvOcHrLWI — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2018

On Wednesday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that a convicted felon in California, who is banned from possessing firearms and ammunition, was arrested after law enforcement officials seized dozens of firearms and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from his home during a search for registered firearms that he had not turned into the government.

Law enforcement officials arrested Steven David Ponder, 57, following a Valentine’s Day raid at his home in Los Angeles, California, where they were searching for four firearms he had not relinquished. The State of California Department of Justice reports:

At the conclusion of the search, agents had seized 28 firearms and 66,000 rounds of ammunition. Twelve of the firearms were assault-style weapons; 13 of the firearms were AR-15 style rifles, similar to the weapon used in the recent Florida mass shooting; and 11 were ghost guns, in which two were also short barrel, AR-15 style, fully automatic machine guns. Ghost guns are firearms that are untraceable by law enforcement due to their lack of serial numbers; they are built by an individual, not a manufacturer. – READ MORE

