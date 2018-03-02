GUN CONTROL BACKFIRE: The Rise Of The Untraceable ‘Ghost Gun’

There has been a concerted effort by the mainstream media, Democrats, and now even Republican President Donald Trump to push heavy-handed gun control measures on the populace in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that ended with 17 deaths and dozens of others injured.

But Americans will not give up their basic human right to lawful self-defense so easily.

Swiftly responding to the promised crackdown on Second Amendment rights, citizens are flocking to the National Rifle Association (NRA), hitting up gun shows, and buying up firearms. Google Trends have shown a record spike in the term “buy a gun” in the aftermath of the South Florida school shooting, and, similarly, searches for “join NRA” within the U.S. have significantly spiked.

One other avenue being exploited: do-it-yourself untraceable “ghost guns.”

Ghost guns have been a thorn in the side of liberal politicians who continually see their ineffectual gun control measures skirted by such homemade guns. The federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) regulates the receiver of a firearm; therefore, buying an incomplete receiver — an 80% lower, for example — that you complete yourself means you evade regulations, such as background checks, and the mandate for a serial number.

And, now, thanks to the Left’s anti-gun threats, there will be many more ghost guns in circulation. – READ MORE

