Gun-Control Activist Finds Picture of ‘Scary’ Gun… Silenced After Learning What She Really Posted

Case in point is the following tweet from Shannon Watts, leader of the Bloomberg-backed Moms Demand Action gun control advocacy group, who posted a picture of a “scary” looking rifle and fretted that an 18-year-old adult could purchase one at a sporting goods store, according to The Daily Wire.

In the eyes of Watts and her small but vocal coterie of liberal moms demanding gun bans, the above rifle should be classified as an “assault weapon” and ripped from the hands of law-abiding citizens, largely because of its black “tactical” appearance that resembles a military-issue firearm.

But in reality, the gun Watts is apparently so fearful of is nothing more than a bolt-action .22 long rifle caliber firearm, the sort of firearm that legions of gun owners learned to shoot with and grew up around as children. Deadly with a well-placed shot, yes, but still barely a step above a BB gun, and largely suitable for target practice or hunting small game like rabbits and gophers.

Don’t look now Shannon Watts but your ignorance is showing. You literally picked the least dangerous rifle commonly used by adolescents for target practice, to demonstrate that it’s too dangerous for adults, only because it’s “SCARY” looking. — David Seel💡 (@DavidSeel7) March 11, 2018

That rifle isn’t even one of the “new” “fully semi-automatic” rifles which reloads itself after each trigger pull that ignorant liberals are now clamoring about (they’ve been in existence for more than a century), but one that must be manually operated to eject the shell of a spent round prior to chambering a new round after each shot. – READ MORE

