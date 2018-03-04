Gun Company Drops Truth Hammer on Gun Control Activists After Dick’s Stops Selling AR-15s

In response to Dick’s Sporting Goods announcing it will no longer sell “assault-style rifles” or sell “firearms to anyone under 21 years of age,” gun manufacturer Palmetto State Armory released a statement saying it understands the decision but that it’s based on faulty logic.

Palmetto State Armory asserted the Second Amendment helps protect the First Amendment:

Palmetto State Armory would like to go on record stating that we support the Second Amendment. While this may seem like an obvious statement, we as a company felt it necessary to make our opinion known to the general public. Palmetto State Armory also strongly supports the First Amendment which enables individuals to voice their opinions, even those in contrast with our own. We believe that a primary purpose of the Second Amendment is actually to protect the First Amendment.

In regards to the actions taken today by the CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods to no longer sell the AR-15 platform, while we do not agree with this decision, we recognize the fact that capitalism gives him the right to make this call. PSA however, does have an issue when misinformation is spread in the very next sentence by referring to the platform as an “assault rifle.” – READ MORE

