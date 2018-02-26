Gun background checks give ‘false senses of security,’ GOP congressman says

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie came out Sunday against legislation bolstering background checks for gun purchases, saying that such measures would amount to “trying to put lipstick on a pig” and create “false senses of security.”

“I wish that background checks stopped criminals or stopped school shootings, but they don’t,” the Kentucky lawmaker told NBC News’ “Meet The Press.”

Massie was reacting to a revived proposal by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to expand presale checks for firearms purchases online and at gun shows. The measure was first introduced after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 in Connecticut, and the Senate has rejected it twice.

“You could put all the information you want in it, but the [Sandy Hook] shooter in Connecticut who stole his mother’s firearms and shot her before he committed the crime … isn’t going to be stopped by a background check,” said Massie. He added, “and in ten years, we’re still going to have school shootings unless you propose real legislation, like President Trump has proposed, that would allow teachers to be armed.” – READ MORE

