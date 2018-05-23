Guilty of What? MSNBC’s Matthews Smears NRA: They’re ‘Immune to Justice’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas wasn’t carried out with the media’s favorite weapon to mischaracterize and demonize (the AR-15), but this was only a minor speed bump for those looking to take away Americans’ rights. During Monday’s Hardball on MSNBC, host Chris Matthews brought on anti-gun activist Nicole Hockley to join him in whining about those who respected the Second Amendment. During the segment, Matthews absurdly claimed that since NRA had hired Oliver North to be their president, the organization was somehow “immune to justice.”

“After last week’s deadly shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, gun advocates tried to cast blame on anything but guns,” Matthews began his gun-bashing segment. He then lambasted Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for focusing on hardening schools and for noting the culture’s devaluation of life. “Well, he continued to avoid blaming guns yesterday when he attributed to school shooting to violence to American culture, including he mentioned abortions.”

Matthews turned to Hockley, the managing director of the anti-gun lobbying group, Sandy Hook Promise, to rip into gun rights advocates. “I think these are standard diversionary tactics rather than dealing with the issue at hand. Talking about every possible other cause of gun violence, other than the one thing that everything is in common,” she chided. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1