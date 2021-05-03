Guess Who’s Testifying In Congress US Troops Must Stay In Afghanistan Forever?

When interventionists and national security deep state hawks need to prolong what’s already the longest war in in US history, who’re they gonna call?…

“Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee they’re worried about President Biden’s plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, with Rice suggesting the US may need to go back,” Axios reports.

The pair’s “expert” testimony was given over Zoom and appears to have been kept relatively quiet, given it was a ‘closed door’ members only call, until Axios learned of it.

Rice of course infamously served as George Bush’s National Security Advisor during the initial invasions of both Afghanistan and Iraq, and crucially helped make the case for war to the American public, later serving as Bush’s Secretary of State through 2009.

Having helped start two failed wars, both of which have long remained deeply unpopular among the American public, naturally Condi Rice as a pre-eminent neocon voice would be consulted as a “stay the course” point of view. It’s also deeply revealing that there’s no foreign policy space in terms of viewpoint whatsoever between Rice and Clinton – latter who pushed for the US-NATO invasion of Libya and planned covert regime change in Syria against Assad. – READ MORE

