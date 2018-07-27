Guess who could be coming back for more congressional grilling (and maybe another round of Dem applause)

FBI official Peter Strzok will likely be recalled to answer questions from lawmakers regarding his knowledge of the salacious Steele dossier that circulated before the 2016 election. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Wednesday.

“There are a whole lot of questions that Peter Strzok should have answered and that the FBI instructed them not to answer,” Meadows told reporters. “And so, I would find it very probable that Peter Strzok will be asked to come back and complete some of the questions that specifically [Rep.] Jim Jordan asked.”

Strzok previously testified publicly before a joint hearing of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees on July 12. During the hearing, Jordan pressed Strzok about an email he sent to FBI colleagues indicating that he had seen versions of the dossier from three different sources. Strzok declined to answer Jordan, citing an FBI directive.

On Wednesday, Meadows said that FBI General Counsel Dana Boente had told lawmakers that his instructions not to answer questions about certain topics were “overly broad” and “will be changed.” – READ MORE

On Saturday, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton announced documents related to the FISA warrants on Trump’s former campaign advisor, Carter Page were released by the FBI — and arrived at JW headquarters.

The newly released docs also reveal Peter Strzok did indeed provide information which was used to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page, directly contradicting his sworn claims to GOP lawmakers.

During Peter Strzok’s closed-door testimony to GOP lawmakers last Wednesday, he swore he was not involved in the drafting of the Carter Page FISA warrant nor did he provide any evidence or information to the FISC.

Strzok said he provided no substantive input on the application—he didn’t supply any evidence for it and was not involved in presenting it to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for approval, according to these sources, reported The Daily Beast’s Betsy Woodruff.

BREAKING: Newly released FISA application shows Strzok did in fact use Carter Page's Sept. 2016 letter to Comey as a “pretext” to open investigation on him, as Strzok suggested in email to Page in Sept re "Crossfire FISA." Yet Strzok just swore he had nothing to do with Page FISA — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 22, 2018

The docs reveal Peter Strzok used Carter Page’s September 2016 letter to Comey as a “pretext” to open investigation on him.- READ MORE

