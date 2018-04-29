Politics
Guess which students will and won’t appear on Nightline’s Parkland documentary
ABC News’ “Nightline” will air on Monday night a documentary called “For Our Lives: Parkland,” following six Parkland students “as they took their first steps into political participation.”
Recognize any faces? Notice anyone missing?
TONIGHT: A preview of “For Our Lives: Parkland” – following six Parkland students, capturing personal moments of grief and loss, and major milestones as they took their first steps into political participation. Full documentary airs April 30th on @FreeformTV at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/jjxNngjSBQ
— Nightline (@Nightline) April 28, 2018
Where’s @KyleKashuv ? https://t.co/YA1MdGf6h7
— Sentient Bot (@TrumpNation22) April 28, 2018
So, speaking of taking steps into political participation, we know of one Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who has met with the president and first lady, Ted Cruz, Orrin Hatch, Marco Rubio, Paul Ryan, Louie Gohmert, and Kellyanne Conway, among others. Where’s he?
Hunter Pollack lost his sister in the shooting — he might have been a good resource too. Wonder why he's not on?
Kyle Kashuv met with the president. Hunter Pollack lost his sister. Neither one will appear in "Nightline's" documentary.