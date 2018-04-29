True Pundit

Politics

Guess which students will and won’t appear on Nightline’s Parkland documentary

Posted on by
Share:

ABC News’ “Nightline” will air on Monday night a documentary called “For Our Lives: Parkland,” following six Parkland students “as they took their first steps into political participation.”

Recognize any faces? Notice anyone missing?

So, speaking of taking steps into political participation, we know of one Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who has met with the president and first lady, Ted Cruz, Orrin Hatch, Marco Rubio, Paul Ryan, Louie Gohmert, and Kellyanne Conway, among others. Where’s he?

Hunter Pollack lost his sister in the shooting — he might have been a good resource too. Wonder why he’s not on? – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Guess which students will and won't appear on Nightline's Parkland documentary
Guess which students will and won't appear on Nightline's Parkland documentary

Kyle Kashuv met with the president. Hunter Pollack lost his sister. Neither one will appear in "Nightline's" documentary.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: