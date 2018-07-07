Guess Which Restaurant Was Crowned America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain?

More and more evidence keeps pouring in that the Left’s war on the fast food chain Chick-fil-A has failed abysmally. For the third year in a row, it has been crowned America’s number one fast-food chain.

“Chick-fil-A was named America’s top fast-food restaurant for the third year in a row in the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report, which surveyed more than 22,500 American consumers,” reports Ledger-Enquirer.

The Left’s most hated chain beat out notable names such as Pizza Hut, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Subway, and Starbucks for the title. It totaled a satisfaction score of 87, trailed by Panera Bread and Papa John’s with a score of 82. Subway trailed third with a score of 81. – READ MORE

