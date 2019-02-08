Gucci Apologized For Selling ‘Blackface’ Sweater

Luxury brand Gucci apologized on Twitter Wednesday for a sweater that appeared to resemble blackface.
The sweater, which is no longer being sold, was a black turtleneck that could be pulled up over the bottom part of a person’s face, revealing a red lip cut out, according to The Associated Press Thursday. The sweater was worth $890 on one website.
Gucci apologizes, pulls $890 "blackface sweater" from stores after complaints
— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 7, 2019
“Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper,” the brand tweeted Wednesday. “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”
Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs
— gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019
The Gucci apology comes as the U.S. faces controversies related to blackface in recent days.
Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is under fire for a yearbook picture that shows one person in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan costume. While Virginia Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring also admitted to wearing blackface at a college party in 1980 on Wednesday.
Kering Group, which manages Gucci, did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
