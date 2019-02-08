Gucci Apologized For Selling ‘Blackface’ Sweater

Luxury brand Gucci apologized on Twitter Wednesday for a sweater that appeared to resemble blackface.

The sweater, which is no longer being sold, was a black turtleneck that could be pulled up over the bottom part of a person’s face, revealing a red lip cut out, according to The Associated Press Thursday. The sweater was worth $890 on one website.

“Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper,” the brand tweeted Wednesday. “We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.”