Guatemalan President Blames Biden for Border Crisis

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei blamed President Joe Biden for the border crisis, saying that the change from Trump’s administration emboldened the human traffickers on the border, known as “coyotes.” He also called on Vice President Kamala Harris to introduce legislation to make being a coyote a federal crime.

Giammattei said the change in government led to a change in message. “The message changed to ‘We are going to reunite families and we are going to reunite children,” the foreign leader told CBS News. “The very next day the coyotes here were organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.”

“We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving,” Giammattei added.

Giammattei said that he and Harris, who traveled to Guatemala on Monday, “are not on the same side of the coin. It is obvious.”

“We are in agreement on the ‘what’” of the border crisis, “which is something. We are not in agreement on the ‘how.’”

In a Zoom meeting before Harris’s trip to Guatemala, Giammattei said he pressed the vice president to change U.S. law to criminalize human trafficking across the border.- READ MORE

