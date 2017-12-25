Guatemala follows in Trump’s footsteps, announces embassy move to Jerusalem

Less than a month after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, Guatemala became the first nation to follow his lead, announcing on Christmas Eve that it would move its embassy there as well.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales posted to Facebook on Sunday that he’d just spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We are talking about the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel,” Morales wrote in the translated Facebook post.

