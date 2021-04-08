Guards Forced Ghislaine Maxwell To Clean Her Cell For One Stinky Reason

Guards forced Ghislaine Maxwell to clean her jail cell because “among other things,” Maxwell “frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell,” prosecutors said in court filings.

The British socialite and heiress had complained about an “inappropriately conducted pat-down search,” the Assistant U.S. Attorneys Office of the Southern District of New York said in a letter to Judge Alison J. Nathan.

Authorities at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn reviewed footage and found that Maxwell’s complaint was unfounded.

“Following this incident, MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty,” the letter said. “Among other things, MDC staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell.”

“In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time, causing the cell to become increasingly dirty,” the letter said. “MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell in response to the smell and the dirtiness, not as retaliation for complaining about a particular search.”

The letter also noted that at night, prison guards are “required to confirm every fifteen minutes that the defendant is not in distress” by pointing a flashlight to the ceiling of Maxwell’s cell to make sure that she is still breathing.

“At night, MDC staff have observed that the defendant wears an eye mask when she sleeps, limiting the disturbance caused by the flashlight,” the letter said. “Additionally, MDC staff have observed that the defendant regularly sleeps through these nighttime wellness checks. The MDC continues to be of the view that all of these searches are necessary for the safety of the institution and the defendant.”

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire. A grand jury for the U.S. District Court of Southern New York indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury for her alleged role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking crimes.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied bail to Maxwell during a virtual hearing in July, saying “the risks are simply too great” to allow her to be released on bail.