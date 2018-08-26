‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ production halted following James Gunn firing

Since Disney’s decision to fire “Guardians of the Galaxy” director, James Gunn, production of Volume 3 of the sci-fi action film series has been halted, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Friday, the outlet reported a small group of crew members that had been prepping for the pre-production of the film had been dismissed and are said to be free to explore new work options while Disney and Marvel work on regrouping the project.

The Marvel film was originally slated to be directed by Gunn and was to begin pre-production in the fall.

Disney made the decision to fire the director of the box office hit after old tweets in which he made light of issues like rape and pedophilia came back into the spotlight. Although the director had previously addressed the tweets, he released a second statement apologizing for his remarks and explaining that he tried to be provocative in his early career but does not stand by any of the remarks that he made in the resurfaced tweets. – READ MORE

Despite rumors that James Gunn would be returning to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Disney has reaffirmed its firing of the director as a result of old tweets in which he joked about pedophilia.

“As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor,” Gunn wrote after the news broke. “It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger.”

According to Variety, Walt Disney studio chairman Alan Horn met with Gunn hoping to “clear the air” over the firing; despite that, the studio stands by its decision to fire him. However, the third installment of the “Guardians” franchise will be using Gunn’s script going forward. – READ MORE