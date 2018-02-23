Guardian, HuffPost Contributor Karen Geier: ‘Hopefully’ Kim Jong Un ‘Can Drop a Bomb on CPAC’

Guardian and HuffPost contributor Karen Geier expressed hope on Twitter that North Korean communist dictator Kim Jong Un would “drop a bomb on CPAC” this week.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kim Jong Un today. Hopefully he can drop a bomb on CPAC,” declared Geier on Twitter, Thursday. “Before you report this tweet: Thoughts n prayers don’t do shit… I’m probably going to get put on the naughty stool for this tweet, but I am blocked by most of the conservative diarrhoea train accounts.”

Shortly after making the post, Geier set her Twitter account to private.

Geier has previously contributed to the Guardian, HuffPost, Global News, and is known for making controversial posts on Twitter. – READ MORE

