Guardian: Climate Change Is ‘Greater Threat’ than Terrorism

“climate Change Is A Greater Threat To The Uk Than Eu Directives, Terrorism Or A Foreign Power Invading,” Wrote Climate Alarmist Simon Lewis In Friday’s Issue Of The Guardian Newspaper.

“This coming new reality is not high on the political agenda,” Lewis lamented, while “the scope of our political discussion on future threats is limited to Brexit and spending on defence.”

This must change immediately, Lewis warns, because global warming “is directly related to the cumulative emissions of carbon dioxide,” and stopping the warming “requires moving to zero emissions of carbon dioxide.”

Of course, Lewis’s modest proposal of moving to zero emissions of carbon dioxide would require everyone on the planet to stop breathing, which may very well be exactly what he intends. It would also kill off all the plant life on earth since carbon dioxide is plant food.

Simon Lewis is "professor of global change science" at University College London and the University of Leeds and apparently feels the need to justify his made-up position by getting people worked up into a froth over the apocalyptic evil that is "climate change."

