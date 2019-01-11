Growing number of 2020 Democrats supporting ‘Green New Deal’

A growing number of Democrats considering a presidential bid have signaled support for the sweeping “Green New Deal” pushed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal lawmakers, underscoring how the 2020 field is being pulled further left by the influential progressive wing.

An analysis by Fox News shows at least eight potential Democratic candidates have voiced support for or touted aspects of the proposal, which amounts to a drastic overhaul of the U.S. economy and government benefit system.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., 37, who says he is looking at a 2020 presidential run, told Fox News he was “excited” to support the proposal and be a part of the process.

“When it comes to climate change, we need to advance policies that don’t ask Americans to choose between their jobs and clean air and water,” Swalwell told Fox News this week. “We can do that by greening the grid with investments in renewable energy and a wage and skills guarantee for any displaced worker.”

He added: “It’s time to go big on this issue with bold solutions. I welcome a Green New Deal and am excited to offer additional ideas to create meaningful jobs and address the crisis of climate change.”

Higher-profile potential candidates ranging from Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Sen. Cory Booker also have voiced support. – READ MORE