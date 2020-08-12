Group sends hundreds of thousands of ‘potentially misleading’ ballot applications

A voter registration group is sending hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballot applications to voters in states that do not automatically mail the ballot applications themselves.

The Center for Voter Information, a 501(c)4 nonprofit advocacy organization, is responsible for the mail-in ballot applications, in an apparent attempt to promote the voting method President Trump has repeatedly condemned.

The mailings contain legitimate ballot applications, but at first glance appear to be from a government source, which is “potentially misleading” for recipients, according to election officials.

The Center for Voter Information, which is affiliated with nonprofit called the Voter Participation Center, has sent over 800,000 mail-in ballot applications, aiming to “empower” eligible voters with a focus on unmarried women, people of color and young voters, according to the Washington Examiner.

But the organizations have repeatedly sent voters incorrect information. This week, hundreds of thousands of voters in Virginia had incorrect election office addresses on their prepaid return envelopes. Earlier this summer, the Center for Voter Information sent thousands of North Carolina voters forms that were invalid because the group had partially filled them out, a practice made illegal by a new state law.

The partially filled-out ballots came with a letter promoting the voting method — the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your whole community during this time is to vote by mail."

