Group Introduces ‘Transgender Puppets’ To Introduce Kids To Gender Fluidity (VIDEO)

“The Happytime Murders” is not the only game in town corrupting puppets. In 2018, puppets are not only trading out the sesame for a little more street but also teaching our children about the virtues of transgenderism.

According to CTV, a Canadian anti-bullying group has created an actual trans puppet to teach children about “gender issues.”

Created by the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation, the puppet named Julia is a biological woman who “feels in her heart” a desire to become a boy. Together with her fellow puppet friends Leo and Arnie alongside a female human character named Alex, the cadre explores the many trials and pitfalls of transgenderism and gender fluidity.Unveiled last Wednesday, the characters are offered in the form of free educational booklets and several videos.- READ MORE

The classic children’s series, “Thomas the Tank Engine,” is relaunching next week with an updated set of characters and a commitment to being more “inclusive, gender-balanced,” and “multicultural.”

A teaser trailer for the new kinder, gentler, more progressive “Thomas” dropped this week.

According to The Independent, Thomas’s “Stem Team” — the core group of anthropomorphic railroad cars that make up the show’s cast — will now be “gender balanced,” with three “male” trains and three “female” trains taking center stage, rather than the male-heavy team that held down Sir Toppem Hat’s rail yard in the original series.

For now, the trains will adhere to a decidedly regressive gender binary, but the commitment to changing Thomas for the times is long term. – READ MORE