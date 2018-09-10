Groundbreaking ‘Tower of Voices’ Flight 93 memorial erected ahead of 9/11 anniversary

This week marks 17 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, and in memory of the 40 lives lost aboard United Flight 93 – which crashed into an open field in Shanksville, Pa. – a one-of-its-kind memorial has been erected in Somerset County.

Called the “Tower of Voices” and located at the already-existing Flight 93 Memorial, the $6 million project – financed by the National Park Foundation – stands at around 93 feet tall and is the embodiment of a musical instrument holding 40 wind chimes, honoring the 40 victims.

According to the U.S National Park Service, the “intent is to create a set of 40 tones that can signify through consonance the serenity and nobility of the site while also through dissonance recalling the event that consecrated the site.”

“The Tower of Voices serves as both a visual and audible reminder of the heroism of the 40 passengers and crew. There are no other chime structures like this in the world. The shape and orientation of the tower are designed to optimize air flow through the tower walls to reach the interior chime chamber,” the Park Service states. “The chime system is designed using music theory to identify a mathematically developed range of frequencies needed to produce a distinct musical note associated with each chime.”- READ MORE