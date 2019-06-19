Groundbreaking legal complaint challenges policy allowing biological males to compete against girls

The question of whether biological males who identity as female should be allowed to participate in high school sports for the team corresponding to their gender identity might finally get answered by the federal government.

On Monday, the Alliance Defending Freedom filed a federal discrimination complaint with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights seeking to reverse a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference policy that permits high school athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify.

The ADF claims the policy violates Title IX, a federal regulation that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. By allowing biological males to compete against females, the state is depriving young female athletes of equal rights, the ADF alleges.

“Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field. Forcing female athletes to compete against boys is grossly unfair and destroys their athletic opportunities,” ADF legal counsel Christiana Holcomb said.

“Title IX was designed to eliminate discrimination against women in education and athletics, and women fought long and hard to earn the equal athletic opportunities that Title IX provides. Allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women under this law. We shouldn’t force these young women to be spectators in their own sports,” Holcomb explained. – READ MORE