‘Gross. Awful’: Ivanka Trump Attacked for Photo with Pastor

Actress Ellen Page lashed out at Ivanka Trump on Monday night via Twitter, attacking the first daughter for posing for a photo with evangelical pastor Jim Garlow.

The photo was taken at a White House dinner that President Donald Trump hosted Monday night, along with first lady Melania Trump, to celebrate religious freedom.

He had invited a number of evangelical leaders to the White House, as was widely reported.

“The attacks on communities of faith are over. We’ve ended it. We’ve ended it. Unlike some before us, we are protecting your religious liberty,” Trump told the crowd on Monday, as Breitbart reported.

But actress Ellen Page, a 31-year-old native of Canada, accused first daughter Ivanka Trump of “perpetuating horrible suffering and preventing equality from being realized” over the photo. – READ MORE

Tbs Talk Show Host Samantha Bee Said That The Reaction To Her Calling White House Adviser Ivanka Trump A “cunt” Was “incredibly Overblown” In An Interview Published Friday.

“It was definitely unpleasant. It was a real learning experience. I was very surprised. I felt that it was incredibly overblown. Like beyond overblown,” Samantha Bee told the Daily Beast.

In May, Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” during one of her bits, but eventually apologized after social media backlash.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee tweeted. – READ MORE