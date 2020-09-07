Grocery store chain says employees can’t wear American flag masks because they’re ‘offensive’ — it quickly changes course after backlash

North Carolina-based grocery chain Food Lion will now permit its employees to wear American flag-themed face masks while working at its stores.

The company went viral earlier this week after one of its employees revealed he quit after being told to avoid wearing his American flag-themed mask.

According to a recent report from WCTI-TV, the move appears to be in response to the employee — as well as his supporters — demanding such masks after the company initially prohibited them.

On Saturday, the company’s Twitter page shared a status on the development, writing, “We listened to our associates and customers about our uniform policy. We require that associates wear masks without writing, insignia, or symbols. We will allow associates to wear masks with the American flag that meet this standard.”

The company also promised that it “deeply respects the American flag.” – READ MORE

