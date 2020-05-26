Gretchen Whitmer’s Husband Caught Trying to Subvert Lockdown Order Because He’s SPECIAL and You’re Not

Gretchen Whitmer’s husband, Mark Mallory, is giving her a run for her money on the most hated public figure to come out of the Chinese WuFlu panic of 2020. The company that launches his boat, NorthShore Dock, LLC, reported that he called them to put his boat in the water in time for Memorial Day weekend despite his wife’s orders that no one should flock to recreational areas and take advantage of the partial reopening. The owner of NorthShore Dock, LLC, posted to Facebook that Whitmer’s husband called and asked for a favor so he could cut in line in front of others waiting for their turn. The Detroit News reported the now-deleted Facebook post that went viral.

“This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend,” Dowker posted. “Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.”

“Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, ‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?’”

Whitmer and Mallory, who reside in Lansing, own a property in the Elk Rapids area with a taxable value of about $175,000, according to county records. Zillow estimates the property could currently sell for more than $437,000. – READ MORE

