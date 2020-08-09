Gretchen Whitmer Interviews for Vice President, Then Mandates Self-Lockdowns for People Exposed to Sore Throats

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with Joe Biden in Delaware this week as his search for a running mate comes down to the wire.

The AP reported: Whitmer visited Biden Sunday, according to two high-ranking Michigan Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The first-term governor of the battleground state has long been on his short list of possible running mates.

Flight records show a chartered plane left Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for Delaware Coastal Airport at 5:33 p.m. and returned at 11:16 p.m.

The development comes as Whitmer has been increasing mandates on Michiganders to blunt the spread of coronavirus, and said in an interview that she was spending “100 percent” of her energy on being governor.

This week — after her session with Biden — Whitmer issued an executive order declaring racism in the state a “public health crisis” and mandated implicit bias training for all state government employees.

She also tightened restrictions on masks and self-lockdowns.

Whitmer ordered individuals must self-isolate for 14 days if they are in contact for 15 minutes with a person who has a “fever, sore throat, a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, new onset of a severe headache, and new loss of taste or smell,” according to Michigan Capitol Confidential. – READ MORE

