Gretchen Whitmer Eases Michigan Restaurant Restrictions Two Days After Joe Biden Inauguration

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced Friday she would be easing restaurant restrictions, just two days after Joe Biden was sworn in as president.

After returning from the festivities in Washington, DC, Whitmer said restaurants could reopen to in-person dining on February 1, the Detroit News reported.

“The pause has worked,” Whitmer claimed of the original “three week pause” announced 13 weeks ago in November.

“The efforts we have made together to protect our families, frontline workers and hospitals have dramatically reduced cases and we have saved lives. Now, we are confident that starting Feb. 1, restaurants can resume indoor dining with safety measures in place.”

Whitmer will allow restaurants to operate at 25 percent capacity and stadiums can seat up to 500 people, according to Fox 2. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --