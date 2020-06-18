Gretchen Whitmer: Attempts to Limit Power ‘Irresponsible, Dangerous, and Foolish’ (VIDEO)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lashed out at the legislature and citizens circulating petitions on Wednesday, claiming that attempts to limit her power are “irresponsible, dangerous, and foolish.”

“I want to be very clear,” she said Wednesday, “any attempt to strip away the powers of the governor during this time is irresponsible, dangerous, and foolish.” – READ MORE

