Greta Thunberg’s Rebuke of World Leaders ‘Will Echo Through the Years,’ NPR Analyst Says (VIDEO)

During NPR’s On Point Friday, senior editor of the Atlantic and NPR news analyst Jack Beatty commended Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg for sending a powerful “message to the future” on climate change.

“I think her j’accuse will echo through the years,” Beatty told host David Folkenflik.

Folkenflik said the young activist “drove conservatives, Republicans nuts” and that she’s making a valid point because she and others her age stand to inherit a world affected by climate change. Beatty agreed and went further in praising her vision.

“This brave young woman essentially sent a message to the future: We care, you should care,” Beatty said. “And when she said, ‘you’re talking about fairy tales of eternal economic growth’—in 2018 a report from 13 federal agencies warned that failure to rein in warming could shave 10 percent off the country’s economy in this century.” – READ MORE