Greta Thunberg Tweets Pic Of Herself On Floor Of ‘Overcrowded’ Train. Train Company Rips Her For Not Telling Full Story.

Far-left climate extremist Greta Thunberg tweeted a photograph of herself riding on a train over the weekend that showed her sitting on the floor while complaining about the train supposedly being “overcrowded” which earned a sharp response from the train.
“Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany,” Thunberg tweeted. “And I’m finally on my way home!”
Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home! pic.twitter.com/ssfLCPsR8o
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 14, 2019
The Guardian reported that in a two-part tweet, Deutsche Bahn (DB) responded to Thunberg’s tweet, writing, “Dear Greta, thank you for supporting us railroaders in the fight against climate change! We were happy that you travelled with us on Saturday in the ICE 74 … but it would have been even nicer had you also reported how friendly and competently you were looked after by our team at your seat in the first class.”
OMG even German Rail companies are now dunking on the fraud that is @GretaThunberg! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aAQjJJNWAt
— Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) December 15, 2019
After being repeatedly mocked online over the incident, Thunberg claimed, “Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat. This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!” – READ MORE