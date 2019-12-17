Greta Thunberg Tweets Pic Of Herself On Floor Of ‘Overcrowded’ Train. Train Company Rips Her For Not Telling Full Story.

Far-left climate extremist Greta Thunberg tweeted a photograph of herself riding on a train over the weekend that showed her sitting on the floor while complaining about the train supposedly being “overcrowded” which earned a sharp response from the train.

“Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany,” Thunberg tweeted. “And I’m finally on my way home!”

The Guardian reported that in a two-part tweet, Deutsche Bahn (DB) responded to Thunberg’s tweet, writing, “Dear Greta, thank you for supporting us railroaders in the fight against climate change! We were happy that you travelled with us on Saturday in the ICE 74 … but it would have been even nicer had you also reported how friendly and competently you were looked after by our team at your seat in the first class.”