Greta Thunberg Says We Will ‘Put World Leaders Against the Wall’

Time’s “Scold of the Year,” Greta Thunberg, told a crowd in Italy that “we will make sure we put world leaders against the wall” if they do not do what she tells them to do.

On her way home, the 16-year-old Swedish eco-activist and chronic truant stopped to address a Fridays for Future gathering in Turin, Italy, at which she went the full-Fidel Castro.

“Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that. We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Against the wall” is fairly common jargon in revolutions, especially youthful revolutions, and the accepted translation means executions — lots and lots of executions, specifically firing squads, where the old leaders are permanently removed by fresh-faced revolutionaries.

During the speech, and while wearing what looks like a plastic — and, therefore, a petroleum-based — yellow rain slicker, Greta shouted her usual spiel about how The Children should be in charge of everything because The Children will have to live in a future that will not exist unless we return to the Dark Ages of wind and solar power, unless we accept socialism. – READ MORE