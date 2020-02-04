Greta Thunberg Nominated For 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old teenage climate activist who has garnered international attention for making apocalyptic predictions about the fate of the environment, has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize by two Swedish legislators.

Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, members of Sweden’s Left Party, said Thunberg “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis,” citing her efforts at “reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace,” according to The New York Post.

The Nobel nomination follows Thunberg gracing the cover of Time Magazine as its 2019 “Person of the Year,” as Time stated:

She has succeeded in creating a global attitudinal shift, transforming millions of vague, middle-of-the-night anxieties into a worldwide movement calling for urgent change. She has offered a moral clarion call to those who are willing to act, and hurled shame on those who are not … She has focused the world’s attention on environmental injustices that young indigenous activists have been protesting for years. Because of her, hundreds of thousands of teenage “Gretas,” from Lebanon to Liberia, have skipped school to lead their peers in climate strikes around the world. – READ MORE