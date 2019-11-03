Greta Thunberg Hits Major Snag While Traveling To Climate Summit

Far-left climate activist Greta Thunberg was in the process of traveling to Chile this week for the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP25, when she got unexpected news – the event had been rescheduled in Spain after intense protests broke out in Chile.

Thunberg — who refuses to fly on airplanes because she claims that air travel is extremely damaging to the planet — put out a plea on Twitter, asking for help getting to Spain.

I’m so sorry I’ll not be able to visit South and Central America this time, I was so looking forward to this. But this is of course not about me, my experiences or where I wish to travel. We’re in a climate and ecological emergency.

I send my support to the people in Chile. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2019

"As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I'll need some help," Thunberg tweeted. "It turns out I've traveled half around the world, the wrong way:) Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport, I would be so grateful."