Greta Thunberg can’t name single policy when confronted after saying Biden is not aggressive enough on climate

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg claimed Sunday that President Joe Biden’s climate policies are not aggressive enough to combat the challenges of climate change.

But when pressed to name a specific policy for Biden to enact, Thunberg was unable to name a single one.

Speaking with MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, Thunberg, 18, said that Biden’s climate policies thus far are “not nearly enough in line with the science.”

“That’s not me saying that, that’s just black and white, looking at the facts,” Thunberg claimed.

When pressed on what specific policies Biden should enact to align his administration with science, Thunberg only said that Biden should “treat the climate crisis like a crisis” instead of engaging the climate like a “political topic among other topics.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --