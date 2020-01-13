Greta Snaps Over Demands: ‘We Want This Done Now – As In Right Now’

Far-left climate extremist Greta Thunberg demanded in a new op-ed that world leaders cave to her anti-capitalist agenda “right now” as they prepare to meet in Davos for the 50th anniversary of the World Economic Forum.

“We demand that at this year’s forum, participants from all companies, banks, institutions and governments immediately halt all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction, immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies and immediately and completely divest from fossil fuels,” Thunberg wrote in an op-ed in The Guardian. “We don’t want these things done by 2050, 2030 or even 2021, we want this done now – as in right now.”

“To some it may seem like we are asking for a lot,” Thunberg continued. “But this is just the very minimum of effort needed to start the rapid sustainable transition. The fact that this still – in 2020 – hasn’t been done already is, quite frankly, a disgrace.”

"Anything less than immediately ceasing these investments in the fossil fuel industry would be a betrayal of life itself," Thunberg claimed. "Today's business as usual is turning into a crime against humanity."