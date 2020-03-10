Greta Issues Political ‘Women’s Day’ Post. James Woods Responds With ‘One Single Right’ Men Have Over Women

Radical climate activist Greta Thunberg issued a post on International Women’s Day addressing sexism and so-called “climate justice.”

“Today is and we recognise that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies,” she wrote via Twitter on Sunday. “We can not have climate justice without gender equity.”

Just for the record women on the average have more rights and government grants in America than men do. https://t.co/DKdNyT28vg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2020

There is not one single right afforded to men in America that is denied to women, except the lovely privilege of being drafted and killed in war based solely on one’s sex. #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/DKdNyT28vg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2020

“And remember; what we women want today — and every day — is equality, not congratulations or celebrations,” the teen added, along with a photo of herself. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --