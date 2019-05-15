Gregory Angelo: Trump is on track for lasting legacy as president who ended AIDS in America

The message crackled like thunder.

“Great news today: My Administration just secured a historic donation of HIV prevention drugs from Gilead to help expand access to PrEP for the uninsured and those at risk,” President Trump wrote on Twitter last week. He added the agreement would “help us achieve our goal of ending the HIV epidemic in America!”

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) “reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by more than 90% when used consistently,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The multi-billion-dollar deal, brokered by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, will provide PrEP for “200,000 individuals each year for up to 11 years.”

GENERIC VERSION OF HIV PREVENTION DRUG ON WAY AFTER ACTIVIST CAMPAIGN

To term this a major milestone in the fight against HIV/AIDS — a disease that has taken the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans and wrought an especially cruel toll on the LGBT community — is an understatement.

“Why is this not the #1 news on every major news outlet?” filmmaker Robby Starbuck opined, noting the sotto voce response from mainstream media.

United States Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell called the agreement "historic" and "unprecedented," and noted "a huge and growing divide between the self-appointed LGBT leaders in D.C. and regular LGBT Americans."