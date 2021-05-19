Greene: Rioters Who Stormed the Capitol ‘Are Being Abused’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is voicing her support for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, claiming they are “being abused.”

During a speech on the House floor Tuesday, Greene spoke out against a possible bipartisan commission to investigate the violence.

“I rise in opposition to the commission to study the events of January 6 as well as spending $2 billion in security supplemental. The question that comes to mind is this: What about all the riots that happened during the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd?” Greene said.

She went on to claim, “The people who breached the Capitol on January 6 are being abused, some even being held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “The people who breached the Capitol on January 6 are being abused.” pic.twitter.com/xQJPaXRUsA — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2021

Greene suggested, instead of a commission to investigate the insurrection, there should be a commission to “study the violent BLM and Antifa mobs that have plagued American cities this past summer.” – READ MORE

