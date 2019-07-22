Green Turns the Tables on AOC: ‘Extremely Disturbing’ That Dem Caucus Will Not Denounce ICE Facility Attack

Freshman Tennessee Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) fired back at Democratic firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) saying there was “no choice but to assume” that Democratic lawmakers “condone” the recent attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that there was “no choice but to assume” Republican lawmakers “condone” President Donald Trump’s widely criticized tweets where he told a group of “progressive Democrat congresswomen” to “go back” to their home countries and “fix” them — seemingly referring to Ocasio-Cortez and her squad, Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

Until Republican officials denounce yesterday’s explicitly racist statements (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume they condone it.



It is extremely disturbing that the *entire* GOP caucus is silent. Is this their agenda? https://t.co/NXIUiPAPls — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2019

“Until Republican officials denounce yesterday’s explicitly racist statements (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume they condone it,” the self-described democratic socialist wrote. “It is extremely disturbing that the *entire* GOP caucus is silent. Is this their agenda?”

Until @AOC denounces this attack (which should be easy!), we sadly have no choice but to assume she condones it.



It is extremely disturbing that the *entire* Dem caucus is silent. Is this their agenda? https://t.co/KfmvICVo6M — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) July 18, 2019

Green responded to her post on Thursday, publishing a copycat tweet that turned the tables on the New York Democrat by saying there was "no choice but to assume" that Ocasio-Cortez "condones" the attack on an ICE migrant holding facility in Washington state over the weekend.