Green (D): Trump Should Declare National Emergency to Buyback ‘Long Guns,’ ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ (VIDEO)

Democratic Rep. Al Green (Texas) called on President Trump to declare a national emergency in order to implement a buyback program for “long guns” on Wednesday during a television appearance on CNN.

“The president can do more,” Green told CNN host John Berman. “He could declare a national emergency. He can then take up the issue of buybacks for these guns, weapons of mass destruction, as it were, when it comes to long guns.”

All rifles and shotguns are considered to be long guns. Green went on to say he believed so-called “assault weapons” should be banned.

“We do have to ban these assault weapons,” he said. “They are taking lives across this country. So, we should do this.” – READ MORE