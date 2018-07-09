Green Berets Team Up With Afghan Commandos, Capture ISIS ‘Capital’

According to Stars and Stripes, a combined operation by the U.S. military and Afghan soldiers has captured an Islamic State group stronghold in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province that the Islamic State group was actually using as a local capital.

Suffice it to say, thanks to about 600 Green Berets and three companies of Afghan commandos, that’s no longer the case.

“This area, two months ago, was controlled by Daesh,” Brig. Gen. John W. Brennan Jr., commander of NATO forces in eastern Afghanistan, told Stars and Stripes on Saturday. (“Daesh” is an Arabic acronym for the terrorist group.)

“We pushed them into the mountains, so they cannot harm the people here.”

According to Reuters, the operation began near Deh Bala, the Islamic State group’s erstwhile “capital” along the Pakistan border, in April.

It was a key area for the terrorists for several reasons, Lt. Col. Josh Thiel, of the U.S. First Special Forces Group, told Reuters. Not only was it a conduit for Islamic State group materiel, it also served as a base for hitting the Afghan capital of Kabul or the large city of Jalalabad. – READ MORE

