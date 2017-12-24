Green Beret Killed in Niger, Still Kept Fighting After Being Shot 18 Times

A recent military investigation into a Nigerian ambush reveals some stunning insight into the late Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson. After being shot 18 times, this Green Beret kept fighting back as he and two other Nigerian soldiers tried to escape.

When the military wend to locate the bodies from the attack, they found three of the Green Berets, but not Johnson.

Because of this, We are the Mighty says there were rumors of Johnson’s whereabouts after the ambush. Some said that he was killed at close range while others that he was captured alive.

Instead, the report concluded that, “Johnson was struck as many as 18 times from a distance by a volley of machine gun rounds, according to the U.S. officials, who said he was firing back as he and two Nigerien soldiers tried to escape.”

Additionally, “The officials said Johnson was found under thick scrub brush where he tried to take cover. There were no indications he was shot at close range, or had been bound or taken prisoner, as several media reports have suggested.” – READ MORE

