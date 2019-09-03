Green Beret Dustin Ard from Idaho Becomes 15th U.S. Service Member Killed in Afghanistan in 2019

Green Beret Army Sergeant First Class Dustin B. Ard, 31, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, died of wounds sustained in combat in Zabul Province, Afghanistan, on August 29, 2019, leaving behind his pregnant wife Mary and young daughter Reagan.

Army Col. Owen G. Ray, commander of 1st Group said:

Dustin was a warrior – an accomplished, respected and loved Special Forces Soldier that could strike up a friendship with anyone, anywhere. Our deepest condolences go to SFC Ard’s family. We collectively mourn the loss of our Soldier and honor his service to the Nation. I ask that you keep his wife Mary, daughter Reagan, his unborn child, and parents Charles and Ruth in your thoughts and prayers.

Ard’s father Bruce, former mayor of Ammon, Idaho, said in a statement on Saturday, posted on State Rep. Rob Furniss’s Facebook page:

We received news that we lost our son Dustin in Afganistan. My heart has a hole so big I can hardly stand it. He was the finest young man I have ever known. Not because he was my son but because if the person he is. A great son, brother, father, and husband. He loved his country and was the kind of person we should all be. Son, I Love you and know we will see each other again. I will miss you every day I live without you. Love Dad. – READ MORE