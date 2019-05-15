Great white shark weighing 2,137 pounds heading toward Outer Banks, researchers say

A 2,137-pound great white shark is headed toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks, researchers have said.
The 15-foot shark named Luna “pinged in” last week off the coast of the Carolinas, according to a Facebook post from international great white shark research organization, OCEARCH.
Luna was over the so-called Charleston Bump, a “deepwater bottom feature 80 to 100 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). – read more