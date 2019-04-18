Great white shark weighing 1,668 pounds spotted off Florida Panhandle, researchers say

A 1,688-pound female great white shark called Miss Costa was spotted this week swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida panhandle, according to researchers.

A transmitter on the sub-adult shark “pinged” south of Panama City, Fla., according to OCEARCH, an international great white shark research organization. A “ping” occurs when a tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water, transmitting a signal to a satellite, the organization told the Pensacola News Journal.

where am I watching #GameOfThornes tonight? oh just off the coast of the florida panhandle #panamacity



way more excited for this than any shark should be…not even a little ashamed pic.twitter.com/RgVbbKtlzt — Miss Costa (@MissCostaShark) April 15, 2019

While it isn’t unusual for great whites to swim through the Gulf of Mexico, Miss Costa’s cruise through the Florida Panhandle is significant because a ping from a large female that far north into the Gulf is rare, OCEARCH said in a news release Tuesday. – READ MORE