‘Grateful’ John McCain ‘reflecting at the end’ amid brain cancer battle, son-in-law says

Sen. John McCain’s son-in-law says the Arizona Republican is “talking, he’s chatty and he’s walking around” as he battles brain cancer.

Ben Domenech said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that McCain is “very grateful for the chances and fortune that he’s experienced in life. He’s reflecting at the end on a lot of different things.”

Domenech publishes the online political and cultural magazine The Federalist. He’s married to McCain’s daughter Meghan.- READ MORE

