Grassley requests DOJ documents on Bruce Ohr dealings with Christopher Steele on anti-Trump dossier

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked the Justice Department Monday to turn over communications between former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, British spy Christopher Steele and others about the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

In a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, requested Ohr’s emails, phone logs, written notes and text messages. Grassley also asked the Justice Department to arrange for Ohr to be interviewed by Committee staff.

Grassley wrote that he wants to know whether Ohr continued to pass information from Steele to others at the FBI after the bureau terminated the former MI6 man as a source for disclosing his relationship with the FBI to the media.

In February, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee claimed that Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie, was “employed by Fusion GPS to assist in the cultivation of opposition research” on then-candidate Donald Trump. They alleged that Bruce Ohr passed the research, which had been paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign, on to the FBI. – READ MORE

