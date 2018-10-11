Grassley pledges to raise $3M for Collins after Kavanaugh fight

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) promised to raise $3 million to support Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to counteract anger over her vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’m going to help raise $3 million to match that,” Grassley told Martha MacCallum during an interview on Fox News Tuesday, when asked what he thought of a fundraising effort against Collins in Maine that has raked in about $3 million.

Collins has come under fire from many on the left for supporting Kavanaugh in a narrow confirmation vote. He was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and other women.

Democrats are looking to punish Sen. Susan Collins for failing to accede to the demands of anti-Kavanaugh protesters, so they’ve proposed boycotting Collins’ state until the state dumps Collins.

The Portland (Maine) Press-Herald reports that angry leftists are organizing against Maine — planning to “boycott” the state by canceling scheduled travel and avoiding Maine’s signature products, from blueberries to lobster.

Leftist commentator John Fugelsang initiated the boycott, asking his followers on Twitter to “vote against” visiting Maine until something is done about the state’s non-compliant senator.

"Dear Susan Collins – I really struggled with this but my tourist $ just voted against ever visiting Maine while you remain in office," Fugelsang tweeted. About 22,000 Twitter users answered his clarion call, some threatening to take their luxury winter vacations in Vermont or New Hampshire instead, and some pledging to forgo pricey Maine lobster dinners.