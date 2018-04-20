View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

Grassley: McConnell doesn’t control my committee (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Thursday defended his decision to move legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller despite Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s (R-Ky.) opposition.

“Obviously, the majority leader’s views are important to consider, but they do not govern what happens here in the Judiciary Committee,” he said during a committee meeting.

Grassley previously told sponsors of two competing special counsel bills that they needed to merge their proposals before he agreed to bring them up.

He’s explained his decision to bring up the compromise bill, which limits President Trump‘s ability to fire Mueller, as keeping his word to the bipartisan group of senators. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Grassley: McConnell doesn't control my committee
Grassley: McConnell doesn't control my committee

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Thursday defended his decision to move legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller despite Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) opposition.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: