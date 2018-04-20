Grassley: McConnell doesn’t control my committee (VIDEO)

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Thursday defended his decision to move legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller despite Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s (R-Ky.) opposition.

Sen. Grassley to consider special counsel protection bill, despite Senate Majority Leader McConnell saying bill won’t be brought to Senate floor. “The Majority Leader’s views are important to consider, but they do not govern what happens here in the Judiciary Committee.” pic.twitter.com/2jmihFQakZ — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2018

“Obviously, the majority leader’s views are important to consider, but they do not govern what happens here in the Judiciary Committee,” he said during a committee meeting.

Grassley previously told sponsors of two competing special counsel bills that they needed to merge their proposals before he agreed to bring them up.

He’s explained his decision to bring up the compromise bill, which limits President Trump‘s ability to fire Mueller, as keeping his word to the bipartisan group of senators. – READ MORE

